Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Tamela Watkins and Ryan Weldon, East Liverpool, girl, June 17.
Joe and Allyson Csizmadia, Niles, girl, June 17.
Marcos and Melody Quiroz-Cruz, Salem, girl, June 17.
Robert and Kendra Ferry, Beloit, girl, June 17.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Keirsten Lynch and Jason Talley, Warren, boy, June 12.
Isabella Migliozzi and D’Angelo Songer, Youngstown, boy, June 12.
Willis and Laura Miller, Middlefield, girl, June 14.
Shayla Harris, Warren, boy, June 15.
Joseph and Barbara Kurtz, Middlefield, boy, June 15.
Troy and Elizabeth Ledbetter, Niles, boy, June 15.
Amber Wargo, Warren, girl, June 15.
