Austintown cops arrest another woman in hooker sweep
AUSTINTOWN — Township police arrested a fourth woman in a prostitution sweep, one who told police she’d been involved in prostitution since she was 15.
Brittany J. Oldfield, 29, of Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles, faces misdemeanor counts of soliciting for sex and possessing drug paraphernalia and criminal tools.
Officers responding to her online ad met her at the same Seventy-Six Drive business where police arrested three others on sex-trade charges earlier this month.
Oldfield came with a cellphone used to arrange the “date” and a condom in her bra, according to the report.
For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- June 20, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Police arrest another woman in hooker sweep
- June 7, 2019 midnight
3rd woman nabbed in sex sting
- March 10, 2017 midnight
Austintown police arrest woman for soliciting sex
- July 25, 2018 10:33 a.m.
Austintown police make another prostitution arrest
- March 22, 2018 2:08 p.m.
Austintown police make yet another prostitution arrest
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.