Agents search Canfield home for child porn

Staff report

CANFIELD

State investigators seized electronic devices believed to contain child pornography at an apartment along Indian Run in the township.

Maj. Jeff Allen of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Crimes Against Children Unit and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force served a search warrant Tuesday morning at an apartment in the 3600 block of Indian Run.

The apartment’s tenant was not arrested Tuesday and has not been identified or charged. The search warrant remains sealed.

Allen said authorities learned that the tenant may have had pornographic pictures of children. This information arose during an investigation into a gross sexual imposition accusation made by one of the man’s juvenile family members.

Allen said the juvenile does not live at the Indian Run address, nor do investigators know if the suspected pictures are of that juvenile, he said.

BCI will now analyze the man’s devices for evidence of child pornography, after which charges could be filed.

Photos from the scene show at least one man – believed to be the tenant – was detained at the scene during the search.

Investigators cleared the scene Tuesday afternoon, Allen said.