Agenda Thursday

Girard school board, special meeting, 4 p.m., high-school library, 1244 Shannon Road.

Liberty Township board of trustees, regular meeting, 7:30 a.m., 1315 Churchill Hubbard Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Niles school board, public hearing at 9 a.m., special meeting at 5:30 p.m., administration building, 309 N. Rhodes Ave.

Weathersfield school board, executive session to discuss personnel, 8 a.m., board office, 1334 Seaborn St., Mineral Ridge.

Western Reserve Transit Authority, 9 a.m., committee meetings, WRTA’s board room, 604 Mahoning Ave.

Surplus food

New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St., Youngstown, various commodities, 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday. Recipients should bring containers and identification.

