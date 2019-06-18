WEATHER WATCH | Mahoning River level near flood range in Youngstown


June 18, 2019 at 8:51a.m.

WARREN

The Mahoning River, which crested at 13 feet at 7 a.m. Monday morning in Leavittsburg, has fallen back to 8.6 feet this morning. Thirteen and a half feet is considered moderate flood stage.

The Mahoning River at Youngstown, however, remains near the minor flood range. At 7:15 a.m. today, the river level was 13.3 feet. Fourteen feet is considered the minor flood stage.

