WEATHER WATCH | Mahoning River level near flood range in Youngstown
WARREN
The Mahoning River, which crested at 13 feet at 7 a.m. Monday morning in Leavittsburg, has fallen back to 8.6 feet this morning. Thirteen and a half feet is considered moderate flood stage.
The Mahoning River at Youngstown, however, remains near the minor flood range. At 7:15 a.m. today, the river level was 13.3 feet. Fourteen feet is considered the minor flood stage.
