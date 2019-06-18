Tri Streams opens

BOARDMAN

Tri Streams, a company selling internet television, opened a kiosk at Southern Park Mall outside the food court. The company is owned by Paul and Stacie Kaldy and says it can reduce cable and satellite TV expenses.

The couple also owns Tri-Health, which sells CBD products, and plans to open a second kiosk in Southern Park Mall. There are multiple Tri-Health locations in Tennessee.

Ohio gas prices drop

The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is an additional 12 cents cheaper this week at $2.412 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report on Monday.

Great Lakes and Central states seeing the largest drops are: Ohio (-29 cents), Michigan (-28 cents), Indiana (-26 cents), Kentucky (-21 cents), Illinois (-20 cents), Tennessee (-19 cents) and Oklahoma (-19 cents).

The average cost of a gallon of unleaded gasoline Monday in Youngstown was $2.499.

Hunt Valve contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., doing business as Waeco Valve, won a $62,520 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for the manufacture of check valves.

Billionaire to buy Sotheby’s for $3.7B

NEW YORK

The 275-year-old auction house Sotheby’s is being sold to a French Israeli businessman for about $3.7 billion. Sotheby’s, founded in London in 1744, is the oldest company traded on the New York Stock Exchange. If the deal is approved by shareholders and regulators, Sotheby’s would become a privately held company for the first time in more than three decades.

The New York company, which started in London, holds auctions in 10 salesrooms worldwide with annual sales turnover exceeding $4 billion. It reported an adjusted profit last year of close to $130 million and revenue of more than $1 billion.

Sentencing moved up for man in rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

A sentencing hearing has been moved up for a self-avowed white supremacist convicted of federal hate crimes for plowing his car into a crowd of anti-racism demonstrators at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia.

James Alex Fields Jr. was to be sentenced July 3. A notice filed in court says the hearing is moved to June 28.

Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, pleaded guilty to 29 federal charges stemming from the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. Under a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty. The charges call for life in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.

One woman was killed and dozens more were injured.

Benghazi mistrial

WASHINGTON

A U.S. judge has declared a mistrial on 15 remaining charges against a Libyan militant who was found guilty last week of playing an instrumental role in the 2012 Benghazi attacks.

The mistrial in the case of Mustafa al-Imam was declared Monday in Washington after a jury could not reach a decision on 15 counts. Al-Imam is the second militant to stand trial in connection with the attacks that killed four Americans, including Ambassador Chris Stevens.

