Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc.,21.65‚àí0.08
Aqua America, .20 41.24‚àí0.35
Avalon Holdings,2.37‚àí0.098
Chemical Bank, .2839.590.19
Community Health Sys, .212.700.10
Cortland Bancorp, .1125.001.00
Farmers Nat., .0713.95‚àí0.13
First Energy, .36 43.70‚àí0.27
Fifth/Third, .1626.97‚àí0.42
FNB Corp., .1211.26‚àí0.18
General Motors, .3836.140.48
General Electric, .1210.05‚àí0.18
Huntington Bank, .11 13.13‚àí0.23
JP Morgan Chase, .56109.22‚àí0.60
Key Corp, .1116.88‚àí0.27
Macy’s, .38 21.720.16
Parker Hannifin, .76161.55‚àí2.65
PNC, .75132.54‚àí2.68
Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88166.543.63
Stoneridge29.390.24
United Comm. Fin., .06 9.34‚àí0.09
Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.
