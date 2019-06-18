Second Top 5 Fugitives list is released
YOUNGSTOWN
The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has unveiled its second list of Top 5 Most Wanted Fugitives In The Mahoning Valley.
The only holdover from the first list, which was released May 1, is Sean Bishop, 39, who is wanted for aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation in a federal weapons case.
The remaining four fugitives are:
Anthony Jordan “Jordie” Cleveland, 28, federal drug charges including conspiracy with intent to distribute crack cocaine and a federal weapons charge.
Michael Craig Triplett, 33, federal charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin and fentanyl and as well as a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Keith Black, 57, being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as a parole violation for domestic violence.
David Kevin Yukon, 55, two counts of promoting prostitution.
Anyone with information can contact marshals by calling their tip line at 1-866-4-WANTED, or by texting the keyword WANTED to TIP411 (847411).
Tipsters may remain anonymous and a cash reward may be available in some cases.
