Second Top 5 Fugitives list is released

YOUNGSTOWN

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has unveiled its second list of Top 5 Most Wanted Fugitives In The Mahoning Valley.

The only holdover from the first list, which was released May 1, is Sean Bishop, 39, who is wanted for aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation in a federal weapons case.

The remaining four fugitives are:

Anthony Jordan “Jordie” Cleveland, 28, federal drug charges including conspiracy with intent to distribute crack cocaine and a federal weapons charge.

Michael Craig Triplett, 33, federal charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin and fentanyl and as well as a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Keith Black, 57, being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as a parole violation for domestic violence.

David Kevin Yukon, 55, two counts of promoting prostitution.

Anyone with information can contact marshals by calling their tip line at 1-866-4-WANTED, or by texting the keyword WANTED to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and a cash reward may be available in some cases.