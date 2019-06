The list of high-school graduates who have received college or university scholarships based on information provided by school officials. Included are single scholarships of $5,000 or more accepted by the student. Dollar amounts represent the total value of the scholarships for four or more years, if applicable. More local scholarship recipients will be published in the future.

CAMPBELL

Dean Austalolsh: Youngstown State University, YSU Dean’s $20,000.

Alexandra Galantis: YSU, YSU Foundation, $40,000.

Kayla Gavlek: Westminster College, Westminster Trustee, $68,000, Westminster Marion, $40,000.

Raysean Hicks: Lake Erie College, College Scholarship, $64,000.

Sydney Hurd: YSU, YSU Dean’s, $20,000, YSU Foundation, $40,000.

Janna Jackson: University of Akron, Private Scholarship, $24,000.

Matthew Logan: University of Akron, Private Scholarship, $24,000.

Joseph Sebest: YSU, YSU Dean’s, $20,000.

STRUTHERS

Delaney Baber: Ohio Northern University, Dean’s Scholarship, $64,000, General Scholarship, $34,000.

Sabrina Batholomew: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Anthony Bennett: Miami University of Ohio, Redhawk Excellence Scholarship, $32,000.

Ciara Davis: University of Mount Union, Dean’s Scholarship, $56,000.

Anthony D’Apruzzo: Miami University of Ohio, Lois K. Khan Scholarship, $27,988.

Elizabeth Dragus: Columbus College of Art and Design, Discovery District Scholarship, $60,000.

Jason Hall: Westminster College, Tower Award, $88,000, Marion G. Resch Memorial Scholarship, $40,000.

Trinity McDowell: Cincinnati Christian University, Athletic Scholarship, $56,000.

Brett Novits: Miami University of Ohio, Redhawk Excellence Scholarship, $36,000.

Chelsea Romack: Kent State University, Trustee/Oscar Ritchie Scholarship, $20,000.

Brooke Scott: KSU, Trustee Scholarship, $20,000.

Zoe Shively: Savannah College of Art and Design, Academic Honors Achievement, $28,000, Honors, $28,000.

Kylie Thomas: Point Park University, Presidential Scholarship, $76,000.

Jenna Whited: KSU, Trustee/Honors Scholarship, $20,000.

GIRARD

Nicholas Bonamase: Ohio Dominican University, Academic Excellence Scholarship, $60,000.

Brandon Bowman: Holy Cross College, Basil Moreau Scholarship, $72,000.

Jacob Fairfield: University of Akron, Akron Guarantee Scholarship, $25,500.

Bryce Fluent: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Nina Graziano: KSU, Trumbull County Wolves Justin Leo Memorial Scholarship, $5,000.

Michael Johnson: Baldwin Wallace University, Fellow’s Scholarship, $40,000.

Hanna Jones: Ursuline College, Ursuline Academic Scholarship, $68,000.

Cassidy Jornigan: Notre Dame College, Dean’s Scholarship, $64,000.

Camryn Kadel: Bowling Green State University, Merit Scholarship, $32,000.

Brennan Kuzman: Lake Erie College, LEC Leadership Scholarship, $56,000.

Sky McCloskey: University of Mount Union, Founder’s Scholarship, $64,000.

Bailey McDermott: Hiram College, Heritage Scholarship, $64,000.

Austin O’Hara: Westminster College, Trumbull County Wolves Justin Leo Memorial Scholarship, $5,000.

Angelica Park: Vanderbilt University, Opportunity VU Scholarship, $66,000; The John A. Cafaro Scholarship, $5,000; Trumbull County Wolves Justin Leo Memorial Scholarship, $5,000.

Luke Repasky: University of Pittsburgh, Panther Pride Award, $7,500.

Lauren Rich: Miami University, Redhawk Excellence Scholarship, $32,000.

Kathryn Sharples: Cleveland State University, President’s Scholarship, $24,000.

Daryl Smith Jr.: Notre Dame College, Notre Dame College Football Scholarship, $28,000.

Kevin Sobnosky: YSU, Trustee’s Scholarship, $20,000.

Madeline Stears: YSU, Trustee’s Scholarship, $20,000; Trumbull County Wolves Justin Leo Memorial Scholarship, $5,000.

Aidan Warga: Baldwin Wallace University, Merit Scholarship, $72,000.

WARREN

Kayron Christian Adams: Rutgers University, University Scholarship, $128,000.

Colton James Barrackman: KSU, University Scholarship, $32,000.

Jonathan Tyler Bell: Ohio State University, OSU Land Grant Opportunity Scholarship, $88,000.

Michael Donavan Clauss: University of Cincinnati, University Scholarship, $112,000.

Braylon D’Angelo Humphrey: Thiel College, College Scholarship, $40,000.

Troy James Jakubec: YSU, University Scholarship, $92,000.

Kaitlyn Mackenzie Japuncha: Cleveland State University, Ohio War Orphans, $40,000.

Da’Nae Lashae Mathis-Rodgers: Thiel College, College Scholarship, $60,000.

Katie Anne McBane: University of Pittsburgh, Panther Pride Merit Award, $20,000, University Scholarship, $40,000.

Dominic Lamar McGhee: Cuyahoga Community College, College Scholarship, $24,000.

JaQuahn McIntosh: Lake Erie College, College Scholarship, $172,000.

Dominique Renee Merchant: Lindenwood University, University Scholarship, $28,000.

Maurice Rayshon Moore: YSU, University Scholarship, $92,000.

Trent Austin Murphy: YSU, Academic Achievers, $36,000.

Indea Lynn Phillips: Thiel College, College Scholarship, $72,000.

Jada Patrice Pugh-Brown: Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University, University Merit Scholarship, $70,000.

Kelsey Grace Rising: Cleveland State University, CSU Choose Ohio First, $28,000.

Ja’Kari Jermaine Salter: Notre Dame College, College Scholarship, $176,000.

Andrea Nicole Sanders: YSU, Academic Achievers Scholarship $36,000.

Lydia Katherine Walls: Calvin College, Calvin Trustees, $72,000.

Simahjay Lamhere Warfield: Lake Erie College, College Scholarship, $172,000.

Jeremy Bishop Wilson: University of Charleston, University Scholarship, $124,980.

Desiree Shavonne Woodland: Raphael’s School of Beauty, Warren Civic League Ms. Outstanding Debutante, $7,000.

JACKSON MILTON

Gracie Assion: YSU, Academic Scholarship, $32,000.

Ashley Cameron: Hiram College, Academic Scholarship, $134,000.

Austin Caroline: YSU, Academic Scholarship, $32,000.

Chloe Clear: College of Wooster, Academic Scholarship, $220,000, Edward J. Debartolo Scholarship, $10,000.

MacKenzie Grope: KSU Trumbull, Academic Scholarship, $20,000.

Elena Jones: YSU, Academic Scholarship, $20,000.

Marina Karch: Arizona State University, Academic Scholarship, $62,000.

Mackenzie Martin: YSU, Academic Scholarship, $20,000.

Jessica Lanham: Columbus College of Art and Design, Academic Scholarship, $36,000.

Brandon Thomas: YSU, Academic Scholarship, $28,000.

David Vega: Savannah College of Art and Design Atlanta, $48,000.

LAKEVIEW

Logan Burnham: Miami University of Ohio, Redhawk Excellence Scholarship, $40,000.

Robert Coller: University of Colorado-Boulder, Strimbu Memorial Scholarship, $10,000, Chancellor’s Achievement Scholarship, $25,000.

Breanna Hipkins: Thiel College, Merit Award, $18,000, Marion G. Resch Science Scholarship, $24,000.

Haylee Hoffman: Hiram College, College Scholarship, $56,000.

Hope Klatka: Cleveland State University, Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Honors Scholarship, $42,528.

Clay Lazzari: Notre Dame College, Academic Merit, $60,000, Baseball Scholarship, $22,000.

Christian Miller: University of Akron, Guarantee Scholarship, $31,000.

Andrew Oakes: John Carroll University, Presidential Scholarship, $88,000.

Jonathan Olson: Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, $10,000.

Bryan Pauloski: Cleveland State University, Edward F. Bell Memorial Scholarship, $32,000.

AUSTINTOWN

Kyle Anderson: George Washington University, Alumni Scholarship, $195,600.

Taylor Baer: Baldwin-Wallace University, Presidents Scholarship, $68,000, Willard H. Hagenmeyer Scholarship, $20,000.

Jessica Bellish: University of Akron, Guarantee, $35,500.

Berah Brown: University of Toledo, Regents Scholarship, $20,000.

Rachell Burkell: St. Olaf College, Dean’s Scholarship, $72,000.

Madisyn Carter: Hamline University, First/Academic Scholarship, $100,000.

Marcellena Ceja: YSU, President’s Scholarship, $20,000.

Ethan Cochran: YSU, President’s Scholarship, $20,000.

Alex DeBaldo: University of Akron, Guarantee Scholarship, $23,500.

Gianna DiRenzo: Ohio State University, Choose Ohio First Scholarship, $20,000.

Angelena Dorbish: University of Akron, Underrepresented Scholarship, $25,500.

Romond DuVal: University of Cincinnati, Darwin T. Turner Scholarship, $65,200.

Samantha Epperheart: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Haley Farrow: YSU, Red & White Scholarship, $32,000.

Dominic Foley: Hiram College, College Scholarship, $64,000.

Jared Godwin: Ohio State University, Ohio War Orphans Scholarship, $32,000.

Allister Green: Bryant & Stratton College, Athletic Scholarship, $32,000.

Maeson Green: YSU, Presidential, $24,000.

David Gunger: Iowa State University, University Scholarship, $22,000, Adventure Scholarship, $32,000.

Hunter Helminiak: Capital University, University Scholarship, $56,000.

Devin Higginbottham: Westminster College, Jerb Miller Scholarship, $76,000.

Sabria Hunter: West Point Military Academy, Appointment Scholarship, $500,000.

Noah James: Pennsylvania State University, Shenango/Academic Scholarship, $20,000.

Blake Kusky: University of Notre Dame, University Scholarship, $112,800.

Austin Lavorata: YSU, President’s Scholarship, $20,000.

Thomas Leskovac: Mercyhurst University, Egan Scholarship, $80,000, Athletic Scholarship, $138,632.

Bobby Marek: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Faith Marscio: YSU, President’s Scholarship, $20,000.

Makenlie Martin: Ohio Northern University, Dean Scholarship, $56,000.

Nicholas Mattiussi: YSU, Deans’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Katie McGurie: University of Akron, Guarantee Scholarship, $20,000.

Deondre’ McKeever: Westminster College, Trustee Scholarship, $80,000.

Maegan McLaughlin: Ohio State University, Ohio War Orphans Scholarship, $32,000.

Kenneth Misik: YSU, Athletic Scholarship, $75,200.

Stephanie Mulligan: Rochester Institute of Technology, Presidential Scholarship, $80,000.

Edward Odom: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Kamryan Pechatsko: Columbus College of Art and Design, Discovery District Scholarship, $240,000.

Karden Pitzer: Columbus College of Art and Design, Discovery District Scholarship, $60,000.

Brett Porter: University of Akron, Guarantee Scholarship, $35,500.

Hallie Renda: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Kaitlyn Sciortino: John Carroll University, Presidential Scholarshhip, $88,000.

Renee Seebacher: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Alexcia Soto: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Gus Sutton: Cleveland State University, Athletic Scholarship, $50,000.

Madison Tibbetts: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Zachary Vestal: Opportunity Scholarship, $98,384.

Izabella Wertz: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Derek Yost: Case Western Reserve University, University Scholarship, $100,000.

Makayla Zets: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

John Zimmerman: YSU, Edward J. DeBartolo Scholarship, $10,000, Merit Scholarship, $32,000.