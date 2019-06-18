POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Girard, Liberty and Hubbard:

GIRARD

June 8

Animal complaint: A Trumbull Avenue man reported finding six cats that apparently had been abandoned as the tenants were being evicted from a mobile home that authorities said reeked of urine, feces and mold.

Aggravated menacing: Officers responded to a possible neighbor dispute in the 1200 block of North State Street, where a woman alleged a man pointed a gun at her husband during an argument between them.

June 9

Arrest: Police reported having found a man passed out in a car in the 700 block of North State Street, where they charged Brian E. Newell, 44, with operating a vehicle impaired. The Gahanna, Ohio, man registered a 0.176 blood-alcohol content, more than double the state’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Domestic violence: Brandon M. Boyles of Elizabeth Street, Hubbard, was charged with the crime after his girlfriend, of Girard, alleged Boyles, 35, punched her several times in the face and choked the accuser before she ran to a neighbor’s home to call police. While filing a report, the victim displayed signs of a possible head injury, authorities observed.

Drugs: A traffic stop near North State and Olive streets resulted in a summons charging Robert J. Collier, 46, with drug abuse (marijuana). Collier, of East Evergreen Avenue, Youngstown, had two bags that each contained about 1 gram of suspected marijuana, police alleged.

Domestic violence: William R. McConnell, 24, of West Liberty Street, Girard, faced a charge after his former girlfriend, who lives at the residence, alleged McConnell choked her numerous times, held a kitchen knife to her stomach and throat and wrapped a shower curtain around her head in an effort to smother the accuser, apparently after having accessed her cellphone information and becoming angered when discovering she was dating another person.

June 10

Assault: Authorities answered a call regarding a fight near South Market and Hancock streets before filing an assault charge against Andrew J. Ramsey of South Market, Girard, after a woman alleged that during a heated argument in a vehicle, Ramsey, 19, began to drive away with her halfway out of the car. Police also arrested Jasmine M. Baugh, 24, of Irene Avenue Northeast, Warren, who was wanted on a Howland Township warrant charging assault.

Criminal mischief: An employee with Werner Drop Yard, 1 Mosier Road, discovered scratches on a semi-truck as well as damage to its rear air panel. The repair estimate was $1,000.

Trespassing: A Hancock Street woman reported a neighbor continually goes through the rear of her property and uses her driveway without permission.

Theft: A North Highland Avenue woman alleged her landlord opened some of her mail, then took and refused to return a $1,064 check, claiming she owes him money.

Trespassing: A woman told police three acquaintances arrived at her Church Hill Road apartment to start a fight between the accuser and her partner.

June 11

Assault: A woman alleged that while near Trumbull Avenue, an elderly woman bit her hand but did not penetrate the skin. The elderly woman admitted having hit the victim, a report stated.

Accident: Charges of leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle impaired and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle were pending against a Girard man after a second man reported that while at his girlfriend’s Iowa Avenue residence, he saw the motorist strike the second man’s girlfriend’s Jeep before driving away. Afterward, the second man followed the driver and saw him hit a sign and travel through a lawn before police arrived and found that the motorist was incoherent and likely heavily intoxicated, a report indicated.

Possible overdose: Officers received information about a possible drug overdose in the 300 block of Taylor Avenue, where paramedics and firefighters reportedly had given the man four doses of naloxone before he regained consciousness and was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Misuse of a credit card: A Girard woman told authorities that after her credit card was declined at her bank, she learned that someone had evidently used it to make several fraudulent transactions that totaled $128.

June 12

Menacing: A Washington Avenue woman alleged her son and granddaughter have harassed and verbally abused her on a daily basis, causing her to be fearful, as she tried to encourage them to move out of her home.

LIBERTY

June 8

Burglary: To an apartment in the 4200 block of Logan Gate Road. Various items were taken from a kitchen table.

Theft: A woman reported a firearm missing from her Oakland Drive apartment.

Fire: A worker with a BP Fast Trac gas station, 2703 Belmont Ave., told police a customer kicked a gas can while evidently smoking a cigarette, which started a small fire, before driving away in a red or orange sport utility vehicle. Township firefighters extinguished the fire, and no property was damaged.

Theft: A Garrettsville man alleged that while staying at a Belmont Avenue motel, his former girlfriend took his 2000 Saturn vehicle and $1,300 from him.

June 9

Theft: Officers charged two boys, 11 and 12, with theft, possessing criminal tools and obstructing official business after alleging video surveillance footage showed them using pry bars to open a glass cabinet and remove BB guns and ammunition while in Walmart, 200 Goldie Road. The boys also refused several times to provide proper identification, police said.

Pursuit: A driver reportedly led police on a vehicular chase on Gypsy Lane after they had tried to pull him over on Belmont Avenue.

June 10

Arrest: Richard L. Webber, 29, of Beechwood Drive, Girard, surrendered on Girard and Warren warrants, the latter of which accused him of failing to appear in court on charges of theft and possessing criminal tools.

Burglary: Someone broke into an apartment in the 4000 block of Monticello Boulevard and removed prescription medication and a medical-alert button.

June 11

Arrest: Police were dispatched to the Mahoning County jail to arrest Danielle A. Douglas, 28, of Halls Heights Avenue, Youngstown. Douglas was wanted on an outstanding Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Threats: A man reportedly called Walmart and left a voicemail message threatening to blow up the big-box store, apparently after having become dissatisfied with customer service. The message also was sexual in nature, a report indicated.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A Monticello Boulevard woman said she loaned her rental car to an associate who has failed to return it.

June 12

Theft: The owner of a piece of property in the 6600 block of Belmont Avenue discovered four heavy chains had been stolen, along with valve stems off tires on his trailers and a backhoe.

HUBBARD

June 7

Arrest: Police picked up Christopher M. Minadeo, 34, of Lightner Place, Boardman, who was wanted on a Hubbard warrant accusing him of failing to appear for arraignment on charges of drug possession, leaving the scene of an accident and driving under suspension.

Trespassing: A Jacobs Road resident called 911 to report a loud argument between three people before one of them, an elderly woman, reported a man was trespassing on her property in an effort to talk to another person.

June 8

Arrest: Officers responded to a property dispute at a Viola Avenue residence, where they charged Michael E. Hermensky, 42, with resisting arrest and cited him on a charge of disorderly conduct. Hermensky, of nearby Fifth Avenue, Hubbard, yelled a stream of obscenities at an officer and the neighbor, then struggled with authorities before they had to use a stun gun to bring him under control, a report showed.

June 10

Runaway juveniles: Police were dispatched to Belleria Pizza, 882 W. Liberty St., regarding information that two girls, 12 and 13, who had recently run away from a facility on Youngstown’s East Side were in the restaurant. Both girls were transferred to Youngstown authorities.