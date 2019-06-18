Ohio authorities investigate how man ended up in load of trash
MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — Police are trying to figure out how a man ended up in a load of trash at a garbage sorting facility.
Authorities in Moraine in suburban Dayton said they responded to a 911 call about the man this morning at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District facility.
A 911 caller said the man appeared to come from a load of trash dumped by a Rumpke truck. Moraine police Sgt. Mike Keegan said the trash came from commercial dumpsters in the Springfield area.
Rumpke said in a statement it’s investigating how and why the man, who hasn’t been identified, ended up in the trash.
Montgomery County spokeswoman Brianna Wooten says the man was lucky to have been found alive.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 13, 2007 midnight
Moraine man is accused of neglecting 20 horses
- August 29, 2014 midnight
Man, 52, drowns at Moraine State Park beach
- June 12, 2006 midnight
Landfill owner: 'Don't trash our work'
- March 24, 2019 5:48 p.m.
DNA from missing-person case helps ID 2 legs found in trash
- July 5, 2016 midnight
Man jailed in death of 78-year-old woman
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.