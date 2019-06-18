Nilla Wafers box used as weapon in Youngstown assault

YOUNGSTOWN

A Bonnie Brae Avenue woman told police late Monday her ex-boyfriend kicked in her door, hit her over the head with a box of Nilla Wafers and stole her phone.

Police were called the home about 11:30 p.m., where reports said the woman told police she was asleep before she was awakened by a loud noise, which was her door being kicked in.

Officers searched but could not find the suspect.