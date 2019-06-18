Nilla Wafers box used as weapon in Youngstown assault
YOUNGSTOWN
A Bonnie Brae Avenue woman told police late Monday her ex-boyfriend kicked in her door, hit her over the head with a box of Nilla Wafers and stole her phone.
Police were called the home about 11:30 p.m., where reports said the woman told police she was asleep before she was awakened by a loud noise, which was her door being kicked in.
Officers searched but could not find the suspect.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 9, 2002 midnight
YOUNGSTOWN Fights, drugs bring arrests
- April 10, 2002 midnight
YOUNGSTOWN Judge sets bonds in two felony cases
- February 22, 2004 midnight
Felony assault charge
- February 4, 2010 midnight
Boardman man jailed in beating of two women
- May 19, 2015 midnight
Police: Man punches girlfriend, breaks into her home, stabs father
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.