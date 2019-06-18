National AFL-CIO president speaks in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN
Richard Trumka, national president of the AFL-CIO said he had serious concerns about the proposed updated NAFTA.
During a roundtable discussion today in Youngstown, Trumka said USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) is flawed. He said the proposal doesn’t end outsourcing of American jobs to Mexico and other low-wage countries, isn’t enforceable and provides a monopoly for certain pharmaceutical companies.
For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com.
