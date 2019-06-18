Man wounded in both legs, dummies up
YOUNGSTOWN
Police are hoping to find more information today after a man was dropped off at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital just before 12 a.m. Tuesday with multiple gunshot wounds in both legs.
Lt. Brian Walsh said the victim has not been very cooperative and that all investigators were able to determine is that the man was shot somewhere on the East Side.
Detectives are planning to reinterview the victim sometime today, Walsh said.
