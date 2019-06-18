BREAKING: Boardman zoning appeals board approves Sheetz gas station

Mahoning County rabies-vaccination clinic is Saturday in Poland


June 18, 2019 at 5:10p.m.

POLAND — The Mahoning County Board of Health is offering a rabies- vaccination clinic from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Poland Village Town Hall gazebo, 308 S. Main St. No appointment is needed.

Rabies vaccinations are offered for all dogs, cats and ferrets older than 3 months, which is a requirement in Mahoning County. The cost of $8 per shot per pet must be paid in cash. Physical examinations are not be available. All pets must be on a leash, in a cage or be carried in a cloth pillow case. The veterinary staff reserves the right to not vaccinate any pet that appears to be in poor health.

In order to receive a three-year rabies booster, the pet’s owner must provide proof of vaccination on or after June 22, 2018. All pets without proof of previous vaccinations will receive a one-year vaccination.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279000