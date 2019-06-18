Mahoning County rabies-vaccination clinic is Saturday in Poland

POLAND — The Mahoning County Board of Health is offering a rabies- vaccination clinic from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Poland Village Town Hall gazebo, 308 S. Main St. No appointment is needed.

Rabies vaccinations are offered for all dogs, cats and ferrets older than 3 months, which is a requirement in Mahoning County. The cost of $8 per shot per pet must be paid in cash. Physical examinations are not be available. All pets must be on a leash, in a cage or be carried in a cloth pillow case. The veterinary staff reserves the right to not vaccinate any pet that appears to be in poor health.

In order to receive a three-year rabies booster, the pet’s owner must provide proof of vaccination on or after June 22, 2018. All pets without proof of previous vaccinations will receive a one-year vaccination.