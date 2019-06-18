Liberty switches speed-camera companies
LIBERTY — Township trustees approved an agreement with Blue Line Solutions, a Tennessee-based speed camera company.
Blue Line will replace Optotraffic, a Maryland-based speed camera company, effective July 1.
Liberty has been contracting with Optotraffic since 2016. The company and the township signed an agreement in February for Optotraffic to send the township $2,700 a month for police overtime costs that stem from operating speed cameras.
