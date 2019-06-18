POSTPONED: Greatest Juniors tee Tuesday at Avalon


June 18, 2019 at 9:17a.m.

Today's Greatest is postponed due to weather.

Families set to play should check their emails for details.

Thanks, Greatest Golfer

==

The Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior series has its second 2019 qualifier Tuesday at Avalon Golf & Country Club.

The juniors play six qualifiers around the Valley leading up to a championship July 19 & 20 at Avalon.

After Tuesday, the next event is Thursday at Reserve Run Golf Course in Poland.

==

TUESDAY TEE TIMES (Subject to slight changes.)

===

BOYS u17

1:00 Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course

Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course

Josiah Worsencroft Mill Creek Golf Course

1:09 Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course

Patrick Kennedy Mill Creek Golf Course

Connor Sigler Mill Creek Golf Course

1:18 Drew Marzich Tippecanoe Country Club

Nolan Williard Lake Club

Aiden Wiesemann Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

1:27 Nick Vassis Trumbull Country Club

Michael Porter Mahoning Country Club

Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course

1:36 Robert Shelton Avalon at Squaw Creek

Christopher Loychik Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Jake Sylak Avalon Inn and Resort

1:45 Nate Smrek Mill Creek Golf Course

Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course

Luke Nord Lake Club

1:54 Kenneth Montgomery Yankee Run Golf Course

Jacob Buttar Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Connor Daggett Avalon Lakes Golf Course

2:03 Gavin Pahanish Salem Hills Golf Course

===

GIRLS u17

2:12 Alyssa Rapp Lake Club

Sierra Richard Black Hawk Golf Course

Olivia See Flying B Golf Course

2:21 Morgan Dunlap Valley Golf Club

Paige Keller Flying B Golf Course

Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course

2:30 Elizabeth Keller Flying B Golf Course

Eileen Mchale Flying B Golf Course

Hannah Ogden Mill Creek Golf Course

2:39 Olivia Leskovac Mill Creek Golf Course

Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter

Jayne Bernard Mill Creek Golf Course

2:48 Kristen Shaw Mill Creek Golf Course

Jackie Adler Deer Creek Golf Course

Sophia Yurich Lake Club

Madison Murphy Pine Lakes Golf Course

===

BOYS u14

2:57 Cj Brew Tam O'Shanter

Caleb Domitrovich Mahoning Country Club

Anthony Cesario Yankee Run Golf Course

3:06 Bryce Daggett Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Timmy Domer Lake Club

Evan Stefancin Lake Club

3:15 Nathan Kelly East Liverpool Country Club

Simon Kovass Lake Club

Luke Leskovac Mill Creek Golf Course

3:24 Landen Cameron Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course

