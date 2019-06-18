Concert at Morley Pavilion is postponed

YOUNGSTOWN

Wednesday’s free concert by Mahoning Valley-based country music artist A.C. Jones at the Morley Pavilion has been postponed until Aug. 12 due to weather conditions, according to a news release from Mill Creek Park.

The concert was to be the first of the season in the park’s Live at the Morley concert series. The next scheduled concert will be the Chardon Polka Band on June 26. Morley Pavilion is located in the Wick Recreation Area, off McCollum Road on the West Side.