Boardman zoning appeals board approves Sheetz gas station

BOARDMAN — Boardman Board of Zoning Appeals tonight approved Sheetz Inc’s request to build a gas station at the corner of U.S. Route 224 and southern Blvd, the location of the former fire station.

Residents affected by recent flooding have called for moratorium on development in the township, however.

When the board inquired about stormwater plans, David Mastrostefano, the project’s engineer, said a retention system has not yet been planned but township stormwater regulations will be followed.

