Boardman cops probe two burglary attempts


June 18, 2019 at 12:49p.m.

BOARDMAN

Police are investigating two burglary attempts at homes on Paxton Road and Glendale Avenue Monday, according to police reports.

The victim on Paxton Road told police that when he got home from work, his back door window was broken. Before he left for work he noticed a white man with a blue hoodie walking around his property.

The victim on Glendale Avenue called police that he heard a knock on his door and then glass breaking. He described the suspect as a white man in his thirties wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

The suspect did not gain entry in either incident.

