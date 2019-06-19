Area girls build up manufacturing skills at STEAM camp

By SEAN BARRON

news@vindy.com

NORTH LIMA

One day, Destiny McCullough may become a lawyer or a professional basketball player, but her success in either career could receive an added lift, thanks in part to what she’s learned on the ground.

“I kind of like to be creative and build stuff,” the Austintown Middle School eighth-grader said. “I’ve learned different things that I never knew about.”

One of those things – a lesson in basic aeronautics – may enhance her creativity and critical-thinking abilities, both of which are vital in Destiny’s career hopes. For her, those virtues likely received a boost, thanks to having been among the youngsters who took part in a Summer Manufacturing Institute camp Tuesday at KTSDI Vehicle Solutions LLC, 801 E. Middletown Road.

The business specializes in heavy-load transport applications and works with many original equipment manufacturers to provide electronic, mechanical and hydraulic control systems.

Transportation was the theme of the five-day Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) camp that was mainly for girls, but in which boys also participated, noted Ken Timmings, KTSDI’s manager. A main thrust behind the camp was to showcase and give girls an opportunity to consider lucrative, high-paying jobs in manufacturing, an industry many contend remains too male-oriented, organizers said.

Also intrigued by the aeronautics lesson was Jhonest Liason, a sixth-grader at St. Joseph the Provider School in Youngstown, who said she might become a mechanic. Jhonest was excited to learn that before becoming famous for inventing and flying the first airplane, one of the Wright Brothers owned a bicycle shop in Dayton.

Giving the instruction on aviation was Joseph DeRamo, campus director of the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in Vienna, which hosted one of the camp’s 10 stations. DeRamo explained the critical roles of weight, balance, air pressure and drag, gravity, thrust and lift in allowing planes to fly, saying that different air pressures under and over the wings make flight possible.

“That back-up plan, or redundancy, is what keeps flying safe,” he added, referring to a second engine and other additional safety features many planes have.

Noah P. Iafigliola, an account executive with Loctite’s Willowick office, discussed the evolution of modern-day machinery and the importance of using oil and other lubricants to reduce friction as well as wear and tear on gaskets in vehicles, for example.

Mr. Ralf, who’s with OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology in Youngstown, noted that the center provided the curriculum “to educate girls on how important manufacturing is and to get involved in manufacturing.”

During the camp, participants will be tasked with using their knowledge to build a model drone, car or air-cushion vehicle, but the challenge won’t stop there, he said.

“I will attempt to make their transportation fail, and they’re going to make it work by utilizing upcycled, recycled or donated materials,” such as egg crates, paper-towel tubes and cardboard, Mr. Ralf continued.