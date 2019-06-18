Alex Jones sanctioned in Sandy Hook lawsuit

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has imposed sanctions on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for an outburst on his web show against a lawyer for relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook School shooting.

Judge Barbara Bellis today ordered the Infowars host to pay some of the relatives' legal fees and prohibited him from filing motions to dismiss their defamation lawsuit against him. It wasn't immediately clear how much those legal fees will be.

The families of several of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 shooting are suing Jones, Infowars and others for promoting a theory the massacre was a hoax.

Jones made angry comments on his show Friday about a lawyer for the families, accusing him of trying to frame him by planting child pornography in documents Jones' attorneys submitted to the families' lawyers.