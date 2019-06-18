Agenda Wednesday
Lakeview school board, 7:30 a.m., special meeting, superintendent’s office, 300 Hillman Drive, Cortland.
Mahoning County health board, regular meeting, 8 a.m., 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.
McDonald Village council, caucus and council meeting, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.
Springfield Township trustees, regular meeting, 7 p.m., 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.
Western Reserve Port Authority board of directors, 8:30 a.m., Ohio One auditorium, City Centre One Building, 100 E. Federal St., Youngstown.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
