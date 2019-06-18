Agenda Wednesday

Lakeview school board, 7:30 a.m., special meeting, superintendent’s office, 300 Hillman Drive, Cortland.

Mahoning County health board, regular meeting, 8 a.m., 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.

McDonald Village council, caucus and council meeting, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Springfield Township trustees, regular meeting, 7 p.m., 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Western Reserve Port Authority board of directors, 8:30 a.m., Ohio One auditorium, City Centre One Building, 100 E. Federal St., Youngstown.

