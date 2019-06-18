2 local people arrested on methamphetamine charge


June 18, 2019 at 10:55p.m.

STRUTHERS — U.S. Marshals have arrested two people secretly indicted last week on charges of selling methamphetamine while a child was present.

Marshals served warrants at a Garfield Street home Tuesday morning and arrested Damien J. Pratt, 26, and Melinda S. Seaman, 28, each of whom face multiple felony counts of drug trafficking and a single misdemeanor count of child endangering.

A Mahoning County grand jury secretly indicted them last week, but their charges became public record upon their arrest today.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

