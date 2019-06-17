YPD on the hunt for latest dollar store robber


June 17, 2019 at 2:15p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police have responded to an armed robbery at the 1370 Belmont Ave. Dollar General store.

Reports said a man with a gun robbed the store.

Officers are searching several streets around the store looking for the suspect.

