Youngstown police look for car lot robbers
YOUNGSTOWN
Police are looking for these three men who they say robbed Sun Autos at Glenwood and West Warren avenues about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The men were armed, police said.
Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE or Detective Sgt. Mike Lambert at 330-599-9268 or 330-742-8249.
