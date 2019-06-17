Youngstown police look for car lot robbers


June 17, 2019 at 9:07a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are looking for these three men who they say robbed Sun Autos at Glenwood and West Warren avenues about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The men were armed, police said.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE or Detective Sgt. Mike Lambert at 330-599-9268 or 330-742-8249.

