Youngstown Board of Education will meet 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
YOUNGSTOWN
The Youngstown Board of Education will meet in special session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 in the community room of Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St.
The purposes of the special meeting: a legal update; HB 154 and HB 166, update and discussions of the next steps for the board’s strategic plan; and a debriefing from the Youngstown Board of Education and academic distress commission meeting.
