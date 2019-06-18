US Supreme Court won't hear Warren killer's appeal


June 17, 2019 at 10:55p.m.

WARREN — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal that death-row inmate Charles Lorraine sought in hopes of getting a new trial.

Lorraine, 52, killed Doris Montgomery, 80, and her husband, Raymond, 77, in their home on Haymaker Avenue Northwest in 1986.

