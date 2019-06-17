TRUMBULL STORMS | Warren Township wind damage


June 17, 2019 at 9:23a.m.

Photo by Ed Runyan

This overturned and moved car port at a house on Templeton Road was among many damaged structures and down trees that resulted from a possible tornado that passed through Warren Township and continued east between 4:15 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. Among the Warren Township areas affected were Parkman Road, Templeton, Kincaid East, North River and Mahoning Avenue near the Jamestown Giant Eagle store.

