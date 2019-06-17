TRUMBULL STORMS | Warren area deals with aftermath

WARREN — In addition to the wind damage from Sunday, the Warren area is also dealing with excess stormwater runoff from the rain storms that hit earlier Sunday.

The Trumbull County MetroParks has indefinitely closed the Canoe City and Thomas A. Swift MetroParks because of flooding, the MetroParks reported this morning. Both parks are on the Mahoning River, Canoe City in Leavittsburg and Swift in Braceville Township.

The parks will reopen once floodwaters recede and cleanup has been completed.

The National Weather Service says the Mahoning River at Leavittsburg reached 12.93 feet at 6:15 a.m. today. That is classified as moderate flooding.

Ten feet is flood stage.

