TRUMBULL STORMS | Kirila Contractors building leveled


June 17, 2019 at 10:11a.m.

Photo by The Vindicator

BROOKFIELD

A building that stored some of Kirila Contractors Inc. tires and heavy machinery in Bedford Road collapsed from high winds resulting from yesterday’s storm.

Kirila’s employees and contractors were busy this morning assessing the damage.

