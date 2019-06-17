TRUMBULL STORMS | Cleanup in Warren along Mahoning Avenue
WARREN
Giant Eagle’s store in the Jamestown Plaza had damage to signs, but most of them have been replaced by this morning. Some cars were damaged in parking lot when high winds picked up chunks of pavement. The storm’s wrath somehow missed the Get Go gas station next door.
Giant Eagle would not comment. But a Tri-State Investigations security employee at the plaza said damage was not excessive otherwise.
Across the street on Mahopning Avenue Northwest is Carrier Services Group, with its metal roof peeled off. Right now the debris is being cleared away and a new roof being put on.
The Mahoning River is getting high at nearby Burbank Park but fields are not yet underwater.
