TRUMBULL STORMS | Cemetery cleanup in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD
The Brookfield Township Road Department is at the Brookfield Township Cemetery on state Route 7 clearing trees that fell on gravestones during Sunday’s storm.
Three or four trees fell on top of gravestones, and one that was a few feet in height broke in half.
The crew has been working since 7:30 a.m.
Curious residents are driving through the cemetery, surveying the damage.
The National Weather Service has not confirmed as of today at 9:45 a.m. if Sunday’s storm could be categorized as a tornado.
