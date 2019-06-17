MAHONING STORMS | Flood advisory until 11 a.m. for parts of county

YOUNGSTOWN

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory until 11 a.m. today for parts of Mahoning County.

Areas that could have minor flooding include Youngstown, Boardman, Campbell, Canfield, Sebring, Austintown and Struthers.

There’s also a flash flood watch until 4 a.m. Tuesday for Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall in the area through the day with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

There’s a chance for rain every day through Sunday, according to the weather service. The showers could get heavy through Thursday.