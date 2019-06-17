UPDATE | Stanley-Iris show at the amphitheater reset for July 27

The postponed Michael Stanley and the Resonators-Donnie Iris and the Cruisers concert at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre has been rescheduled for July 27.

The show was originally scheduled to take place Saturday as the first major ticketed event at the new downtown facility, but was rained out.

Tickets already purchased will be valid on the new date. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

“We’re all so disappointed that we had to postpone our show,” said Stanley in a news release. “However, we always take the safety of our fans into consideration first and foremost. We can’t wait to make it to Youngstown on Saturday, July 27. Hold on to those tickets – you won’t want to miss out.”

Tickets for the concert are $25, $42.50, $59.50 and $75 (fees may apply) and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and at the Covelli Centre box office.

The amphitheater opened Friday with a free open house event that featured three area bands.

The next event will be Saturday’s concert by hip-hop act Gucci Mane. Tickets are $32, $52, $57 and $92.