POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

June 6

Menacing: A Masury woman said she was being stalked while at a Center Road fast-food restaurant.

June 8

Criminal damaging: A vehicle in the 2200 block of Clyde Street was found with damage to its driver’s-side door.

BOARDMAN

June 6

Domestic violence: Police charged Trisha M. Thompson, 33, of Southern Boulevard, Boardman, with two counts each of domestic violence and making domestic-violence threats after her mother alleged that during an argument about an alcoholic beverage, an intoxicated Thompson tried to push her out of a chair in which she was sitting, and Thompson’s father alleged she pushed and struck him several times as he attempted to intervene. In addition, Thompson’s parents further alleged she threatened to beat them up.

Theft: An East Liverpool woman told police she returned to a Boardman-Poland Road children’s store to discover her wallet had been stolen.

Theft: David A. Brown, 52, of East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, was charged in the theft of $20 worth of seafood from Giant Eagle, 1201 Doral Drive.

Theft: A woman reportedly took four pieces of women’s apparel valued at $98 from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: Authorities were sent to Boardman Area Court on Market Street to book Mark E. Aurelius, 56, on a theft charge. The Cleveland man was accused of stealing a $100 car battery May 17 from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Theft: Youngstown police handed to Boardman authorities William J. McCulloch, 25, who listed Youngstown addresses on Dickson Street and East Boston Avenue, and who faced two theft counts. McCulloch was accused of stealing from Walmart a total of about $387 worth of property June 2 in two shoplifting situations.

June 7

Arrest: Police were dispatched to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital to take custody of Jack C. Dillon, 26, of Orlo Lane, Boardman, who faced charges of operating a vehicle impaired and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle, related to a car crash at a church in the 7500 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Theft: Nicholas M. Spychola, 37, of Maple Heights, Ohio, was charged with theft and inducing panic after a Cleveland Browns T-shirt and a pack of lighters were stolen from Walmart, and a security guard alleged Spychola revealed a BB gun he had on his person, which startled several employees and customers. Also arrested was Anthony J. Page, 31, of Cleveland, who was wanted on a Cuyahoga County warrant charging trafficking in drugs.

Theft: A township woman discovered her wallet had been stolen at a Doral Drive big-box store.

Theft: A man in his 30s reportedly stole $1,048 worth of merchandise, including a 55-inch TV, from Walmart.

Harassment: A Boardman-Canfield Road man alleged that while driving in Cranberry Township, Pa., his girlfriend’s former boyfriend threatened him with bodily harm via a text message.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole from Kohl’s two pieces of jewelry valued at $100.

Theft: David A. Brown, 52, of East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, was charged, accused of stealing a DVD, a pack of safety pins and a phone charger from Walmart.

Theft: Authorities charged Keyairrah K. Murphy, 30, of Fairgreen Avenue, Youngstown, with robbery and endangering children, as well as Danielle A. Douglas, 29, of Detroit Avenue, Youngstown, with theft and endangering children after $144 worth of property was stolen from Marc’s, 7121 Tiffany Blvd. Murphy ran from then fought with security and loss-prevention personnel; Douglas fled from the grocery store and drove at high speed with an infant in the car, a report stated.

Extortion: An elderly Tiffany Boulevard man told police that someone on a social-media site threatened to send nude photographs of the accuser to his church and a township restaurant if he failed to pay $500.

Theft: Two Youngstown boys, 14 and 17, were accused of taking BB-gun ammunition and cellphone accessories from Walmart.

Theft: An employee with a business in the 600 block of Boardman-Canfield Road discovered $132 missing from her purse while she was at work.

Theft: A Boardman woman noticed her purse with $200 had been taken while she was at a Market Street car dealership.

June 8

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Avenue resulted in a charge of operating a vehicle impaired against Francis Fasline of Creed Circle, Campbell. Fasline, 28, registered a 0.244 blood-alcohol content, slightly more than three times Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report indicated.

Attempted burglary: Police responded to a woman who said someone with a knife was outside of and trying to enter her apartment in the 8500 block of Southern Boulevard. Beforehand, the victim said she had received numerous threatening text messages, a report showed.

Attempted burglary: A woman told officers three men tried to break into her Moyer Avenue residence as she awoke to the sound of someone attempting to slide open a window screen. The would-be burglars then fled in a gold vehicle, she also reported.

Arrest: Terrence Bratton, who listed addresses on Terrace Drive in Boardman and LaClede Avenue in Youngstown, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after having been pulled over on U.S. Route 224. Bratton, 49, registered a 0.119 blood-alcohol content, a report showed.

Arrest: Officers answered a call pertaining to a suspicious man at Southern Park Mall, where they took Nathaniel Austin Jr., 30, into custody. Austin, of Idora Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a Campbell warrant accusing him of violating a court order.

Drugs: After stopping a man they said was walking in an unsafe manner on South Avenue, authorities charged Kevin L. Crockett, 31, of Hilton Avenue, Youngstown, with drug abuse after alleging Crockett had in his pocket a box containing 29 pills determined to be Tramadol, a controlled substance commonly prescribed to treat moderate to severe pain, for which he admitted having no prescription. Crockett also was wanted on a Campbell Municipal Court warrant.

Theft: A Boardman woman reported her purse stolen while patronizing a Boardman-Canfield Road fast-food restaurant.

Theft: Champagne C. Bailey, 21, of Kendall Avenue, Campbell, and Deonna M.J. Walker, 22, of Lora Avenue, Youngstown, were charged with stealing from Walmart $34 worth of items that included a swimsuit.

Arrest: Nathaniel W. Hawk, 46, of Compton Avenue, Youngstown, was taken into custody during a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Doral Drive after police ascertained he was wanted on five Campbell warrants.

Misuse of a credit card: A South Avenue man learned that while in the hospital, his credit card had been used to rack up $1,126 worth of fraudulent charges and overdraft fees.

Arrest: Officers responded to a report of a man asleep in a car in the 6700 block of Applewood Boulevard, where they charged Demetrius M. Jackson, 23, of Woodland Drive, Youngstown, with operating a vehicle impaired and obstructing official business. Jackson, who has two OVI convictions within the last three years, refused to get out of the vehicle, as well as to submit to breath and urine tests, a report stated.

Domestic violence: Police at the Mahoning County jail arrested Sean P. Griffin Jr., 27, of South Avenue, Boardman, on a domestic-violence charge, related to a situation May 21 in which his former girlfriend, of South Schenley Avenue, alleged Griffin threatened to kill her and everyone in the apartment.

Arrest: Police conducted a traffic stop on Market Street after seeing the car had a flat tire, then charged Eric E. Johnson Jr., 29, with operating a vehicle impaired. Johnson, who listed addresses on Arlene Avenue in Boardman and Winona Drive in Youngstown, had a 0.168 blood-alcohol content, a report indicated.

Fraud: A Boardman-Canfield Road man found out someone had forged his signature, then removed $190 from his checking account in two fraudulent withdrawals.

Theft: A woman discovered her $800 iPhone had been stolen after she attended a funeral at a Crestview Drive church.

June 9

Arrest: Alex A. Parent, 32, of Johnson Farm Drive, Canfield, was taken into custody at the Mahoning County jail. He was wanted on a township warrant charging driving under suspension.

Burglary: A Shields Road woman alleged three men age 18 to 21 forcibly entered her residence, damaging a door frame, and that one of the men tried to slap her.

Theft: Authorities charged Cassidy M. Francis, 20, of Clearview Street Northwest, Warren, and Jeremy L. Kale, 29, same address, with theft and obstructing official business after $66 worth of clothing and food was stolen from Walmart. Francis also faced a charge of fleeing and eluding police when, they alleged, she failed to pull over for a traffic stop after the shoplifting situation and instead led them on a vehicular pursuit on Mathews Road before crashing into a set of railroad tracks along Southern Boulevard.

Assault/criminal mischief: A Boardman man told authorities that while at a Boardman-Poland Road restaurant, two people he knows punched, kicked and threw him to the ground. They also tossed a beverage in his vehicle and kicked his vehicle’s driver’s side, he further reported.

Theft: A man reportedly stole a pack of socks, a T-shirt, a pair of gym shorts and a bottle of dish soap from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

Theft: A Boca Raton, Fla., woman told officers her $1,000 iPhone had been taken while she was at a store in the 700 block of Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: Derrick G. McIntosh of Brooklyn Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with theft and possessing drug paraphernalia after $45 worth of items was stolen from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave. Also, a search of McIntosh, 50, revealed a suspected crack-cocaine pipe in his pocket, a report indicated.

June 10

Assault: A Mathews Road woman contended that three males knocked her to the ground, then repeatedly kicked her face and body, though police said they found on her no injuries that would support her allegation.

Domestic violence: Beaver Township police relinquished custody of Jason M. Farley, 44, of New York Avenue, Youngstown, to Boardman authorities after finding out he was wanted on a domestic-violence charge. His former girlfriend, of East Midlothian Boulevard, alleged in April that Farley punched her face and tried to hit her current boyfriend, evidently after having been angered that she was in a relationship with him.

Theft: A Market Street man reported his wallet stolen, possibly after having dropped it near his car.