Negley man killed in crash on state Route 7
MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP
Ohio State Highway Patrol Lisbon Post troopers are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred about 12:55 a.m. Sunday.
A 2017 Ford F-350 was traveling north on state Route 7, and drove off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a mailbox, sign, ditch, embankment, tree and overturned. The driver was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash, the patrol reported.
The driver of the truck, Hudson R. Thompson, 23, of Negley, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nomination deadline nears for Fire HOF
COLUMBUS
Thursday is the deadline to nominate candidates for the Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame and Fire Awards.
The Ohio Department of Commerce, Division of State Fire Marshal and the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Division of EMS, offers a joint awards program that provides an opportunity for firefighters, family members and friends to honor the sacrifices of Ohio’s firefighters and educators.
Categories are: Ohio Fire Department of the Year; Ohio Fire Instructor of the Year; Ohio Fire Officer of the Year; Ohio Fire Prevention Educator of the Year; and Ohio Fire Educator Lifetime Achievement Award.
Those seeking to nominate someone can review the nomination packet on the EMS website at: https://ems.ohio.gov/links/fireawards.pdf.
Nominations can be emailed to web.sfm@com.ohio.gov or EMSFireEducation@dps.ohio.gov.
Volunteers to repair Hubbard cemetery
HUBBARD
Volunteers will be repairing and restoring the oldest fenced early-settler cemetery, located at the Corner House Christian Church, 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road, and state Route 7.
Contact Avis Mathews-Grove at 330-534-7629 with information concerning the history of community members buried in this cemetery.
Veterans to serve as 4th grand marshals
CANFIELD
The Canfield Fourth of July Committee will recognize three local veterans as grand marshals for this year’s Fourth of July parade: Frank Cavanaugh, Navy, WWII; John Craig, Army, Korean War; and Roy Dyckman, Marine Corps, Vietnam War.
