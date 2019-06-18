Manning bill aims to stop MetroParks from taking land for bike trail

YOUNGSTOWN — State Rep. Don Manning has readied an Ohio House bill designed to stop Mill Creek MetroParks from appropriating private property for a proposed bike trail.

The bill amends the section of Ohio Revised Code on the state’s eminent-domain laws to disallow it for the purpose of “providing a recreational trail.”

“There is a place for eminent domain when the project dramatically increases the health and safety of those affected, but a bike trail is by no means a legitimate reason for the government to steal someone’s property,” Manning of New Middletown, D-59th, is quoted in a release today. “We cannot continue to allow the government to adversely affect the lives of property owners for things as trivial as bike trails.”

