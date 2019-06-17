Mahoning flooding relief is tied to FEMA declaration
YOUNGSTOWN — Portions of Mahoning County hit hard in the May 28 storm and flooding may be waiting a little longer for government assistance.
Dennis O’Hara, Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency director, said Monday though the county doesn’t qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency relief, FEMA is considering a disaster declaration for southwestern Ohio – portions of which, including Dayton, were leveled by tornadoes earlier that week.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
