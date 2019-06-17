Hume raised more than $18K in judicial primary win
YOUNGSTOWN — Martin Hume raised $18,009 and loaned $52,500 to his campaign to win the Democratic primary for Youngstown Municipal Court judge.
Hume, a Mahoning County assistant prosecutor and the city’s former law director, received 55.55 percent of the vote in the May 7 primary. He beat city Law Director Jeff Limbian in the primary.
Limbian didn’t file a post-primary campaign finance report that includes financial activity between April 18 and June 7.
Limbian had $14,145 from donors between Jan. 1 and April 17, about $4,000 less than Hume raised from contributors between Jan. 1 and June 7.
