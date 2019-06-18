Hume loaned $52,500 to primary campaign

By DAVID SKOLNICK

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Martin Hume raised $18,009 and loaned $52,500 to his campaign to win the Democratic primary for Youngstown Municipal Court judge.

Hume, a Mahoning County assistant prosecutor and the city’s former law director, received 55.55 percent of the vote in the May 7 primary. He beat city Law Director Jeff Limbian in the primary.

Limbian didn’t file a post-primary campaign finance report that includes financial activity between April 18 and June 7.

Limbian had $14,145 from donors between Jan. 1 and April 17, about $4,000 less than Hume raised from contributors between Jan. 1 and June 7.

Limbian said Monday he’ll file a campaign finance report with the Mahoning County Board of Elections later this week. It was delayed, he said, because of an illness to his treasurer.

Hume’s campaign received most of its money from the candidate. He gave $17,500 on Feb. 8, $10,000 on April 23, $20,000 on April 24 and $5,000 on May 20.

The last loan, 13 days after the primary, was needed to keep Hume’s campaign from going in the red.

With the loans, Hume’s campaign had a $708 balance as of June 7.

Hume will face Judge Renee M. DiSalvo and Mark Hanni in the November general election.

Judge DiSalvo is a Republican appointed by then-Gov. John Kasich to fill a vacancy starting Nov. 5, 2018. Hanni is an independent candidate who ran for a municipal court seat in 2017 and sought the vacancy given to Judge DiSalvo.

In the Democratic primary for Struthers mayor, Catherine Cercone Miller, secretary to the law director, won and raised more than her opponent, Councilman Michael S. Patrick.

Cercone Miller received 71.54 percent of the vote.

She received $16,805 in contributions compared with $4,403 for Patrick.

She had $1,330 in her campaign as of June 7.

Cercone Miller is to face Robert D. Carcelli, an independent candidate who is a former council president and councilman, in the November general election.

Incumbent Mayor Terry Stocker, who was re-elected four years ago as a write-in candidate, can take that route again. He’s declined to say if he’ll run as a write-in this year.

The write-in deadline is Aug. 26.