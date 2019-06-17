High court lets Virginia voting go ahead under redrawn map


June 17, 2019 at 10:38a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters will elect lawmakers to the Virginia House of Delegates using a map seen as favorable to Democrats, under a ruling from the Supreme Court.

The justices’ 5-4 decision Monday was perhaps telegraphed by the fact they previously allowed election planning to go forward using the map. Virginia held its primary last week.

Republicans control the House by a slim 51-49 margin. The Republican-run House had urged the Supreme Court to let the state use an election map previously struck down by a lower court as improperly factoring race into the drawing of some districts.

This is the last time the state will use the map to elect lawmakers to the House because that map will need to be redrawn following the 2020 census results.

