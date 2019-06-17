Greatest Juniors tee Tuesday at Avalon
The Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior series has its second 2019 qualifier Tuesday at Avalon Golf & Country Club.
The juniors play six qualifiers around the Valley leading up to a championship July 19 & 20 at Avalon.
After Tuesday, the next event is Thursday at Reserve Run Golf Course in Poland.
==
TUESDAY TEE TIMES (Subject to slight changes.)
===
BOYS u17
1:00 Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course
Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course
Josiah Worsencroft Mill Creek Golf Course
1:09 Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course
Patrick Kennedy Mill Creek Golf Course
Connor Sigler Mill Creek Golf Course
1:18 Drew Marzich Tippecanoe Country Club
Nolan Williard Lake Club
Aiden Wiesemann Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
1:27 Nick Vassis Trumbull Country Club
Michael Porter Mahoning Country Club
Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course
1:36 Robert Shelton Avalon at Squaw Creek
Christopher Loychik Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Jake Sylak Avalon Inn and Resort
1:45 Nate Smrek Mill Creek Golf Course
Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course
Luke Nord Lake Club
1:54 Kenneth Montgomery Yankee Run Golf Course
Jacob Buttar Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Connor Daggett Avalon Lakes Golf Course
2:03 Gavin Pahanish Salem Hills Golf Course
===
GIRLS u17
2:12 Alyssa Rapp Lake Club
Sierra Richard Black Hawk Golf Course
Olivia See Flying B Golf Course
2:21 Morgan Dunlap Valley Golf Club
Paige Keller Flying B Golf Course
Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course
2:30 Elizabeth Keller Flying B Golf Course
Eileen Mchale Flying B Golf Course
Hannah Ogden Mill Creek Golf Course
2:39 Olivia Leskovac Mill Creek Golf Course
Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter
Jayne Bernard Mill Creek Golf Course
2:48 Kristen Shaw Mill Creek Golf Course
Jackie Adler Deer Creek Golf Course
Sophia Yurich Lake Club
Madison Murphy Pine Lakes Golf Course
===
BOYS u14
2:57 Cj Brew Tam O'Shanter
Caleb Domitrovich Mahoning Country Club
Anthony Cesario Yankee Run Golf Course
3:06 Bryce Daggett Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Timmy Domer Lake Club
Evan Stefancin Lake Club
3:15 Nathan Kelly East Liverpool Country Club
Simon Kovass Lake Club
Luke Leskovac Mill Creek Golf Course
3:24 Landen Cameron Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course
More like this from vindy.com
- July 20, 2018 10:12 a.m.
Greatest Golfer Junior Championships tee off today
- June 18, 2018 12:32 p.m.
Tuesday tee times for third qualifier of Greatest Golfer juniors; Avalon is up
- June 19, 2018 7:14 p.m.
Kinkela, 73, Hoover, 78, lead Greatest juniors at Avalon Lakes
- July 20, 2017 10:25 a.m.
Greatest Golfer Juniors Championships tee off tomorrow
- July 20, 2018 7:32 p.m.
Christman, Clark, Hoover lead Greatest finals into Day 2
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.