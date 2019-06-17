Gloria Vanderbilt, designer jeans queen, dies at 95
Associated Press
NEW YORK
Gloria Vanderbilt, the “poor little rich girl” heiress at the center of a scandalous custody battle of the 1930s and the designer jeans queen of the 1970s and ‘80s, died today at 95, according to her son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.
Vanderbilt was the great-great-granddaughter of financier Cornelius Vanderbilt. Her life was chronicled in sensational headlines from her childhood through four marriages and three divorces.
The news was announced via a CNN report voiced by Cooper.
CNN reported that she died at her home and was suffering from advanced stomach cancer.
