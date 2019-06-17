Births


June 17, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Emilee and Brett Richeson, Leetonia, boy, June 14.

Tamiya Tomlin, Boardman, boy, June 14.

Desmonique Hammonds, Youngstown, girl, June 14.

Amber and Timothy Hicks, Struthers, girl, June 14.

Madison Baryak, Newton Falls, girl, June 14.

Lauren Catuogno Jones, Cortland, boy, June 14.

Tara Wilson, Kinsman, girl, June 14.

Angela Beaman and Nathaniel Rodriguez, Niles, boy, June 14.

Jessica and Carl Parks, Niles, girl, June 12.

Katherine and Ricky Neal, Niles, boy, June 13.

Jolynn Rotunno and Michael Brooke, Struthers, girl, June 14.

James and Constance Duschl, Canfield, girl, June 15.

