Agenda Tuesday

Austintown school board, executive session regarding personnel, 1:30 p.m., Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, central office, 700 S. Raccoon Road.
Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, District 6 Public Works Integrating Committee workshops, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., City Centre One Building, 100 E. Federal St., Suite 1000, Youngstown.
McDonald village council, committee meetings, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.
Milton Township trustees, 7 p.m., fire station, 15990 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.
Poland Village Council, caucus, 7 p.m.; regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., town hall, 308 S. Main St.
Struthers school board, 5:30 p.m., board office, 99 Euclid Ave.
Trumbull County Land Bank, regular meeting, 1 p.m., fifth floor commissioners hearing room, 160 High St. NW, Warren.
Weathersfield board of trustees, special meeting regarding personnel, 6 p.m., 1451 Prospect St., Mineral Ridge.
