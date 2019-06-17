Agenda Tuesday

Austintown school board, executive session regarding personnel, 1:30 p.m., Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, central office, 700 S. Raccoon Road.

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, District 6 Public Works Integrating Committee workshops, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., City Centre One Building, 100 E. Federal St., Suite 1000, Youngstown.

McDonald village council, committee meetings, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Milton Township trustees, 7 p.m., fire station, 15990 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.

Poland Village Council, caucus, 7 p.m.; regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Struthers school board, 5:30 p.m., board office, 99 Euclid Ave.

Trumbull County Land Bank, regular meeting, 1 p.m., fifth floor commissioners hearing room, 160 High St. NW, Warren.

Weathersfield board of trustees, special meeting regarding personnel, 6 p.m., 1451 Prospect St., Mineral Ridge.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.