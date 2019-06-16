Tornado watch posted for Trumbull County


June 16, 2019 at 4:42p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Trumbull County until 5:15 p.m. today.

Mahoning and Trumbull counties have been inundated with showers throughout the weekend.

There have been reports to the police of trees down in Liberty, Warren and Newton Falls and flooding in Howland.

