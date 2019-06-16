Tornado reported in Brookfield


June 16, 2019 at 8:22p.m.

Staff report

BROOKFIELD

A Sunday storm in the Brookfield and Vienna Center area may have resulted in a tornado.

Nick Greenawalt, National Weather Service meteorologist, said a storm traveled through Trumbull County at about 4:15 p.m.

“There were a lot of reports of damage,” he said.

Monday morning the weather service will be sending a survey crew to determine if there was a possible tornado that went through the Brookfield area.

Greenawalt said in the aftermath of the storm he suggests people stay weather aware over the next 24 hours.

