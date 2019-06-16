Severe weather leads to road closings in Trumbull
Staff report
The following roads are closed in Trumbull County due to debris in the roadway following severe weather Sunday:
U.S. Route 422 eastbound at state Route 305. The detour is state Route 305 to state Route 45 to state Route 5/state Route 82 Warren bypass.
State Route 82 eastbound and westbound at state Route 7. A detour is posted.
The above closures were announced by the Ohio Department of Transportation.
