Severe weather leads to road closings in Trumbull

Staff report

The following roads are closed in Trumbull County due to debris in the roadway following severe weather Sunday:

U.S. Route 422 eastbound at state Route 305. The detour is state Route 305 to state Route 45 to state Route 5/state Route 82 Warren bypass.

State Route 82 eastbound and westbound at state Route 7. A detour is posted.

The above closures were announced by the Ohio Department of Transportation.