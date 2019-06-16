Seminar will feature fundraising expert

BOARDMAN

The Mahoning-Shenango Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is hosting a full-day seminar with fundraising expert Gail Perry at the Boardman Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27.

The event also will feature a panel on government relations and legislative advocacy with guests state Sens. Sean O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd and Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd; Michael Wellendorf, Akron Children’s Hospital government relations specialist; Guy Coviello, Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber Foundation president; and Bonnie Deutsch Burdman, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation director of community relations.

AFP encourages nonprofit leaders and their board members to attend together.

Registration information can be found at https://community.afpnet.org/afpohmahoningshenangochapter/new-item9.

MVYP June mixer

YOUNGSTOWN

Join Mahoning Valley Young Professionals on Thursday for the June Mixer at The Youngstown Country Club, 1402 Country Club Drive. The mixer will feature networking and appetizers.

Entrance for MVYP members is free. The cost for all nonmembers $5. Contact info@mvypclub.com with any questions.

Regional Chamber offers economic impact analyses

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber is offering economic impact analyses as part of its unique portfolio of services for businesses, local governments and other organizations throughout the Mahoning Valley.

An economic impact analysis examines the effect of an event on the economy in a specified area and typically measures changes in business revenue and profits, personal wages and number of jobs. The analysis also can evaluate the outcome from community events or municipal taxing.

The chamber’s team will present an analysis for each of the expansion and attraction projects they manage on an annual basis, as well as provide this service to organizations, private companies and local governments that are in need of such an analysis as they consider investments individually.

For information about the service, contact Shea MacMillan at 330-744-2131, ext. 1101, or email shea@regionalchamber.com.

Walmart, Sam’s conduct campaign

Walmart and Sam’s Club are conducting their annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals register campaign to benefit Akron Children’s Hospital now through July 7.

Walmart and Sam’s Club customers in the Akron and Mahoning Valley areas can make a $1, $2 or $5 donation at the register when completing a purchase. For a $5 donation, customers will receive a reusable, insulated, zippered tote featuring the Akron Children’s and CMN logos, while supplies last.

Airlines raise prices

Airline fares within the U.S. are inching higher again.

American Airlines confirmed Thursday that it raised domestic fares $5 each way. J.P. Morgan said Southwest Airlines followed by raising prices on tickets bought within a week of the flight and favored by business travelers.

Southwest did not immediately comment.

Airlines had raised prices just five weeks ago, and J.P. Morgan analyst Jamie Baker said he wasn’t expecting another round of increases so soon. Spot prices for jet fuel, a major airline expense, have dipped since May.

Staff/wire reports